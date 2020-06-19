Uncategorized
Disney+ releases trailer for ‘Hamilton’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Musical, 06/22/20

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow, Disney+ will premiere the film on July 3.

hamilton_034_1d8d4780

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

The 11-time-Tony Award, Grammy  Award, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical stars: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Check out the trailer below.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Entrepreneur Sheila Coates launches drinking masks

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, 06/22/20

Oscars pushed to April 2021

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainmemt, 06/22/20

Disney+ releases trailer for ‘Hamilton’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Musical, 06/22/20

Film Academy launches campaign to help Africa cope with Covid

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, 06/19/20

Change is a movement and a Process

Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber, CaribPress, Census, 06/19/20

Airlines to suspend alcoholic beverages on domestic flights

Global Traveler, Travel, 06/17/20

$2.7 Million in Coronavirus-Related Grants for L.A. Artists

City News Service, 06/17/20

OWN to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday with slate of worthy films

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/16/20

Black Lives Matter protestors find allegiance around the world

Caribpress, 06/16/20

Alexis Chikaeze: ‘Miss Juneteenth shines a light on Black culture and Black history’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/15/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in