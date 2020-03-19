Disney to digitally release Omar Sy’s ‘The Call of the Wild’

The Walt Disney Studios announced today that 20th Century Studios’ “The Call Of The Wild” and Searchlight Pictures’ “Downhill” will be available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere beginning March 27 in the U.S.

Both films debuted in theaters in February and with cinemas currently impacted by closures due to the global health crisis, “The Call Of The Wild” and “Downhill” will be available ahead of schedule to purchase on digital platforms in the U.S. for $14.99 and $9.99 respectively.

Adapted from the novel by Jack London,“The Call Of The Wild” follows the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. It’s directed by Chris Sanders and stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens and Karen Gillan.

“Downhill” debuted in theaters on February 14 after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this comedy which is directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash and also stars Zach Woods, Zoe Chao, Giulio Berruti, Kristofer Hivju and Miranda Otto.