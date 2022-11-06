Photo Galleries
Disney’s ‘Rise’ to stream exclusively on Disney+
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/23/22

The true Story of the Antetokounmpo Family’s journey will air on Disney+ Friday June 24.

Directed by Akin Omotoso, and filmed a year ago in Greece, “Rise” is based on the real-life story about the family that produced the first trio of Nigerian brothers who became NBA champions,

The film stars Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Manish Dayal and Taylor Nichols.

After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers– Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada)–would play basketball with a local youth team and discovered their talent on the basketball court later becoming world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa).

Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 and last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I have always been a huge fan of Giannis from the moment he was drafted and from the moment I heard his story,” shares filmmaker Akin Omotoso. “This story is not just about basketball, it’s about life and learning about our hero’s origin. No matter the adversity, staying together you can overcome it and that is inspiring.”

The true Story of the Antetokounmpo family’s journey will air on Disney+ Friday June 24.

Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Supreme Court decision strikes down the 49-year-old Roe ruling sends abortion policy back to individual states

CNS, health, politics, 06/24/22

COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals soars

CNS, health, 06/24/22

Stephen Curry and Chesa Boudin — Mirror Opposites of What’s Missing and What’s Possible for San Francisco

Jaya Padmanabhan, EMS, CaribPress, 06/24/22

Disney’s ‘Rise’ to stream exclusively on Disney+

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/23/22

‘Martin: The Reunion’ premieres on BET +

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/23/22

Jenifer Lewis joins the animated musical “Spellbound”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/21/22

The Walking Dead exhibition opens in New York

Samantha Ofole-Prince, caribpress, Entertainment, 06/21/22

Kate Linder honored with a lifetime achievement award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 06/15/22

Michael B. Jordan narrates “America the Beautiful”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/13/22

Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Michael Mann to reunite at this year’s Tribeca Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/11/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in