Arts & Culture
Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ a cultural success
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/11/23

It is the most viewed Disney movie premiere on Disney+ since “Hocus Pocus 2,” garnering 16 million views in its first five days streaming.

Little Mermaid

The casting of Black actress Halle Bailey as Ariel in the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” faced critical backlash in the media when it was initially, but months after its theatrical release, it is the most viewed Disney movie premiere on Disney+ since “Hocus Pocus 2,” garnering 16 million views in its first five days streaming.

While many supported the Black representation in a Disney film, others were flooded the internet with complaints with hashtags such as #NotMyAriel. The film’s trailer was flooded with 1.5 million dislikes from angry fans in May.

The movie—which was directed by Rob Marshall and opened over Memorial Day weekend to $118.6 million in North America—was one of the top five highest-grossing films of the summer domestically with nearly $300 million.

The film builds on the legacy of the original 1989 classic and also stars Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, and Awkwafina is also among 2023’s top ten films worldwide to date, earning $570 million at the global box office.

