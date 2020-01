Paramount’s trailer for “A Quiet Place Part II” which was released on Jan. 1 sees the return of Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe once again on the run from the terrifying creatures that hunt by sound.

The sequel which hits US. theaters March 20 has added a couple of new characters to the apocalyptic thriller that include actor Djimon Hounsou.

Check out the trailer below: