Top Ten
Docu-Series about faith features Essence Atkins, Aisha Hinds and Niecy Nash
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/19/20

The docuseries looks at the power of faith and its driving force on successful women in entertainment, sports, music, business, politics and ministry.

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash

A new docu-series titled, “Behind Her Faith,” created by writer/director Paula Bryant-Ellis, has found a home at the Urban Movie Channel (UMC).

The docuseries looks at the power of faith and its driving force on several successful women in entertainment, sports, music, business, politics and ministry and will spotlight women who are not afraid to wear their faith on their sleeve. Although the women featured in the series come from different walks of life, they all have one thing in common: that is, the conscious decision to put their faith first without fear or regret.

Premiering on Thursday, March 26, it kicks off with a four-episode and features Essence Atkins (“Ambitions,” “Marlon”); Aisha Hinds  (“9-1-1,” “Underground,” “The Hate U Give”);  Niecy Nash (“Claws,” “When They See Us” and “Reno 911”); and media mogul Angelica Nwandu, founder of The Shade Room.

Each episode will spotlight the #BlackGirlMagic of each woman as they open up to viewers about their greatest achievements and biggest successes as well as their toughest disappointments and most heartbreaking moments, sharing their life lessons and triumphs along the way.

Check out the trailer below:

Categories: Top Ten

Tags: , , , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom hopes people will voluntarily obey the order to stay at home

Staff writer, Caribpress, 03/20/20

Docu-Series about faith features Essence Atkins, Aisha Hinds and Niecy Nash

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/19/20

BET to stream Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Movie, 03/19/20

Unemployment websites for multiple States crash

Staff writer, Caribpress, Economy, 03/18/20

3rd Annual International Women of Power Luncheon takes place in Los Angeles

Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Images courtesy of The Diaspora Dialogues, Caribpress, Event, 03/17/20

The U.S. box office takes a hit

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Films, 03/17/20

COVID-19 Hygiene: What Hotels and Airlines Are Changing

Caroline Morse Teel, Smarter Travel, Travel, 03/17/20

COVID-19: Who is protecting the people with disabilities? – UN rights expert

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 03/17/20

New ‘Soul’ trailer hits the web

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Movies, 03/13/20

U-Haul offering free storage to college students displaced as a result Covid-19

Austin Chambers, Caribpress, Community, 03/13/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in