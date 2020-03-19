Docu-Series about faith features Essence Atkins, Aisha Hinds and Niecy Nash

A new docu-series titled, “Behind Her Faith,” created by writer/director Paula Bryant-Ellis, has found a home at the Urban Movie Channel (UMC).

The docuseries looks at the power of faith and its driving force on several successful women in entertainment, sports, music, business, politics and ministry and will spotlight women who are not afraid to wear their faith on their sleeve. Although the women featured in the series come from different walks of life, they all have one thing in common: that is, the conscious decision to put their faith first without fear or regret.

Premiering on Thursday, March 26, it kicks off with a four-episode and features Essence Atkins (“Ambitions,” “Marlon”); Aisha Hinds (“9-1-1,” “Underground,” “The Hate U Give”); Niecy Nash (“Claws,” “When They See Us” and “Reno 911”); and media mogul Angelica Nwandu, founder of The Shade Room.

Each episode will spotlight the #BlackGirlMagic of each woman as they open up to viewers about their greatest achievements and biggest successes as well as their toughest disappointments and most heartbreaking moments, sharing their life lessons and triumphs along the way.

Check out the trailer below: