Documentary on Magic Johnson set to premiere in 2021

The untitled documentary will feature archival footage of the two-time Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and unprecedented access to the superstar athlete, his family, NBA players, and business leaders.

XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films today announced a partnership to produce a feature film documentary on basketball legend and LA icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson which is set to premiere in 2021,

“Johnson’s legacy as one of basketball’s all-time greatest players to achieving renowned business success as the Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises will be showcased front and center. Beyond his myriad accomplishments on the court (five championship wins, three MVP titles, twelve All Star games and one Olympic gold medal), Magic’s exceptional business acumen, ability to transform urban America with unparalleled business deals, and role as a pillar of strength and leadership within the black community have cemented his place as one of the most influential sports figures of all time.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” said Bryn Mooser, XTR, CEO. “As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”