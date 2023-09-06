Documentary on Reverend Al Sharpton to air on on Showtime

Often controversial, occasionally fallible, and always quotable, Reverend Al Sharpton has spent a lifetime fighting against racial injustice.

Chronicling his work for social change from the streets of 1980s Brooklyn to 2020s Minneapolis, “Loudmouth” presents never-before-seen footage of the social justice titan on the frontlines, in the media as well as in the corridors of power.

“Loudmouth” is written, produced, and directed by Josh Alexander and produced by Daniel J. Chalfen, Mike Jackson, and Kedar Massenburg and premieres on Showtime 6/16.