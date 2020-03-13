Documentary to be released on the Beastie Boys Story

The Beastie Boys were an American hip hop group from New York City formed in 1981 and the film is set to premiere on the heels of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ No. 1 charting 1994 album, “Ill Communication.” It reunites Beastie Boys with director Spike Jonze over 25 years after directing the music video for the album’s immortal hit single, “Sabotage” and tells an intimate, personal tale of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and loud chewer, filmmaker Spike Jonze.

The project grew out of Adam’s and Mike’s collaboration on their bestselling “Beastie Boys Book.”

“Beastie Boys Story: The IMAX Experience” opens exclusively on April 2. “Beastie Boys Story” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on April 24.

Check out the trailer below: