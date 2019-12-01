Don Benjamin makes film debut in ‘Binary’

With his background in hip-hop and a stint as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model, Don Benjamin has had plenty of prep as an entertainer. In “Binary,” a film surrounding a man’s inner demons and their manifestations as his doppelgänger are doubled, Benjamin shares the screen with none other than himself.

The film marks his first narrative venture and Riveting Entertainment’s (RIV) final release of the decade.

“It was my first serious role and I was just pulling from dark times in my life and trying to instill that into this character,” shares Benjamin, whose past work with RIV, a multi-award-winning content house and music label, includes a music video with his fiancé Liane V titled “No One”, and a collaboration with Willie Taylor on “Millions.”

“Binary” can be viewed exclusively on RIVnow.com. Check out the trailer below: