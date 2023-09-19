Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Amazon Studios announced the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now premiering in early 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.

It’s the reimagining of the 2005 film in which two strangers give up their identities to be thrown together as partners—in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option.

From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, the series, a reimagining of the 2005 New Regency film, stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine as Jane Smith.

The original film starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a bored upper middle class married couple surprised to learn that they are assassins belonging to competing agencies, and that they have been assigned to kill each other.