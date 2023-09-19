Arts & Culture
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

Amazon Studios announced the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now premiering in early 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.

Mr and Mrs SmithIt’s the reimagining of the 2005 film in which two strangers give up their identities to be thrown together as partners—in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option.

From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, the series, a reimagining of the 2005 New Regency film, stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine as Jane Smith.

Amazon Studios announced the new series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” is now premiering in early 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.

The original film starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a bored upper middle class married couple surprised to learn that they are assassins belonging to competing agencies, and that they have been assigned to kill each other.

Categories: Arts & Culture

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges holiday comedy gets a release date

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

Academy Award winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams will receive CCA’s Impact Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

Sci-fi thriller wages war with artificial intelligence

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

Avengers Vault Retail store opens at Disney California Adventure Park

Staff writer, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

US Department of Agriculture recalls several beef products

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, health, 09/19/23

Chioma Nnadi becomes the first Black woman to head British Vogue

Staff writer, Caribpress, Fashion, 09/18/23

Photos: Blitz Bazawule takes on ‘The Color Purple’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/15/23

President Joe Biden’s son indicted on three felony gun charges

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 09/14/23

Aja Naomi King stars in ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/14/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in