Donald Trump files lawsuit against his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen

Former President Donald Trump has filed a $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.

The lawsuit accuses Cohen of “breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion, and breaches of contract.”

Cohen has become a fierce critic of Trump since the former president cut ties with him. The lawsuit says that Cohen violated attorney-client privilege by “spreading falsehoods about [Trump], likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct in violation of New York Rules of Professional Conduct.”

As a result of public statements made by Cohen, Trump has “suffered vast reputational harm,” the lawsuit says, accusing Cohen of making those statements with “malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends.”

“Defendant has engaged in such wrongful conduct over a period of time and, despite being demanded in writing to cease and desist such unacceptable actions, has instead in recent months increased the frequency and hostility of the illicit acts toward Plaintiff,” Trump’s lawyer wrote.

Cohen recently testified in front of the grand jury that indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen previously pleaded guilty to one count of causing an unlawful campaign contribution and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution for his role in facilitating the hush money payments.

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, blasted Trump and the lawsuit.

“It appears he is terrified by his looming legal perils and is attempting to send a message to other potential witnesses who are cooperating with prosecutors against him,” Davis said in a statement. “Mr. Cohen will not be deterred and is confident that the suit will fail based on the facts and the law.”