Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram

Meta will reinstate the Facebook and Instagram accounts of former President Donald Trump “in coming weeks,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, told Axios.

Trump’s accounts were initially suspended for 24 hours following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. However, the social media company later said the ban would remain indefinitely. Ultimately, the company decided that Trump would be banned until at least January 2023.

While, Clegg said he would still be subject to new policies designed to limit the accounts of public figures during times of civil unrest. Any violations of the policy could result in his accounts being restricted again.

“We just do not want — if he is to return to our services — for him to do what he did on January 6, which is to use our services to delegitimize the 2024 election, much as he sought to discredit the 2020 election,” Clegg said.

“If he now posts further violating content, that content will be removed, of course, and he could be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” he added.

Trump has not commented about his accounts getting reinstated. It is unclear if he will use them now that he has launched his own social media site, Truth Social.