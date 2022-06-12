Uncategorized
Donations of food for the dogs and cats are “dangerously low”
Staff writer, CNS, Community, 12/06/22

SpcaLA has attributed the shortage to an uptick in animal intake and a prolonged kitten season.

Pet Donations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a plea to the public today for donations of food for the dogs and cats in its care — saying its reserve levels are “dangerously low.”

“If you are out shopping for your family, please think of shelter pets and grab a can or bag for them,” said spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein. “We go through about 37 tons of pet food every year.”

The agency attributed the shortage to an uptick in animal intake and a prolonged kitten season. Other items such as non-clumping clay cat litter, dog chews, gently used clean blankets and towels, stainless steel dog/cat bowls, newspaper, Kuranda beds and dog/cat toys are also needed, spcaLA said.

According to the agency, it routinely works with corporate donors and individuals to provide donations, but without public support, it may have to divert funds from programs such as animal cruelty investigations and violence prevention initiatives to fill the need.

All donations are tax deductible. People can drop off donations at any of spcaLA’s four locations, or donate through the agency’s Amazon Wish List or Chewy Wish List.

The Amazon wish list can be found at AmazonSmile Charity Lists or spcaLA | Los Angeles, CA | Chewy.

Donors can also ship items themselves to spcaLA Donations, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA, 90815.

Dropoff locations are:

— spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center,12910 Yukon Ave., Hawthorne (Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

— spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center, 7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park) Long Beach (Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

— spcaLA Administrative Office, 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles (Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

— spcaLA Marketplace, 7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park), Long Beach (Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

For more information, including how to adopt animals, go to spcala.com/.

