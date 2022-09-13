Uncategorized
Drake leads this year’s BET nominations
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 09/13/22

Drake wins big at AMA - Getty Images

Drake leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 14 nods including ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ twice for ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse,’ three for ‘Best Collaboration,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and twice for ‘Song of the Year.’ Kanye West follows with 10 nods including ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Producer of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ Song of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’. Kendrick Lamar’s nine nods include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year.’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ twice for ‘Impact Track.’ ‘Video Director of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’ Future rounds out the top four with an impressive eight nods. Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole are tied, with each earning six nods.

The 17th annual “Bet Hip Hop Awards will be hosted by Grammy-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe and will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30 and will premiere Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

Other notable nominations include Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug, each of whom received three nominations. Benny The Butcher, City Girls, Fivio Foreign, Glorilla, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, and Usher received two nominations each.

