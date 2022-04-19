Uncategorized
Drama on Marcus Garvey to screen at PAFF
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event,, 04/26/22

Directed by Roy T. Anderson, the docu-drama shines a spotlight on Jamaica’s first National Hero.

Following an impressive year on the film festival circuit, “African Redemption: The Life and Legacy of Marcus Garvey” will screen at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) this Saturday.RoyAnderson-headshot

Award-winning director Roy T. Anderson peels back all the layers in his presentation of the controversial Jamaican political activist, publisher, journalist, entrepreneur, and orator who sought to unify and connect people of African descent worldwide.

“Here is a guy who has been marginalized by history for so long, and I wanted to just look at everything about his life. Pleasant and unpleasant – warts and all as they say,” shares Anderson, a Jamaican-born filmmaker and producer of two award-winning documentaries: “Akwantu: The Journey” and “Queen Nanny: Legendary Maroon Chieftainess.”

Emmy award-winning actor Keith David lends his voice as narrator on the 85-minute feature-length documentary-film, which has earned several accolades including a Best Historical Documentary Award and Best Diaspora Documentary.

“African Redemption” will screen at PAFF on Sat, Apr 30th, 6:00 PM @ Cinemark-Baldwin Hills Screen #9.

PAFF is America’s largest and most prestigious Black film festival. Each year, it screens more than 150 films made by and/or about people of African descent from around the world. PAFF holds the distinction of being the largest Black History Month event in the country.

