Top Ten
Dramas from Haiti, St Lucia to screen at ADIFF 2023
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/19/23

The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) runs through December 10.

HaitiDiaspora

From Menelik Shabazz’s “The Story of Lovers Rock,”  The First Rasta,“ “Diaspora,” a documentary about the formation of Caribbean identity to the St Lucian drama to “Shantaye’s World,”  ADIFF plans to showcase several film from the Caribbean in this year’s festival.

Also screening is “Aluku Liba: Maroon Again” and “Kafe Negro: Cuba & The Haitian Revolution” which explores the social, economic & historical ramification of the Haitian Revolution on Cuba and Jacquil Constant’s “Haiti Is A Nation Of Artists.”

Running through Dec 10th, the annual festival is showcasing 85 films from 33 countries and has a lineup of a diverse range of genres, including comedies, dramas, romances and documentaries.

The films are sourced from major film festivals such as Berlinale, Cannes, Toronto, FESPACO, and Durban, as well as independent filmmakers from America and around the world.

Dramas from Haiti, St Lucia to screen at ADIFF 2023

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/19/23

