DuVernay’s ‘Origin’ trailer Premieres

A tragic tale of trauma, love, loss and inferiority, it’s a deeply emotional story with an outstanding score and cinematography.

Powerful, poignant and thought-provoking, the Ava DuVernay directed drama “Origin” stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga.

Written, directed and produced by Ava DuVernay, “Origin” opens in theaters January 19th.

Click here to view the trailer.