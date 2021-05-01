Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt star in Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’

The film releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti are the stars of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” which is inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film which hits theaters in July, is an adventure-filled thrill-ride down the Amazon as it follows a researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) as she travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine and enlists the help of Frank (Dwayne Johnson) to guide her.

Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

Dwayne Johnson as Frank and Emily Blunt as Lily / Photo by Frank Masi

Click here to check out the trailer