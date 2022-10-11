Dwyane Wade hosts screening for ‘The Inspection’

At The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles, Dwyane Wade hosted a special screening for “The Inspection” a film written and directed by Elegance Bratton, starring Jeremy Pope, Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez, Nicholas Logan, Eman Esfandi, Andrew Kai, Aubrey Joseph with Bokeem Woodbine and Gabrielle Union.

Elegance Bratton’s film is inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.

The film releases November 18, 2022 (limited) and December 2, 2022 (wide).