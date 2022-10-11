Uncategorized
Dwyane Wade hosts screening for ‘The Inspection’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/22

The film releases on November 18, 2022 (limited) and December 2, 2022 (wide).

At The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles, Dwyane Wade hosted a special screening for “The Inspection” a film written and directed by Elegance Bratton, starring Jeremy Pope, Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez, Nicholas Logan, Eman Esfandi, Andrew Kai, Aubrey Joseph with Bokeem Woodbine and Gabrielle Union.ER3_8987

Elegance Bratton’s  film is inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.

