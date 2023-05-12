Uncategorized
Earthquake reported on the Big Island of Hawaii
Staff writer, Caribpress, Travel, 12/05/23

There was no tsunami threat in relation to the earthquake, though additional aftershocks were possible, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency announced in a post shared on its social media accounts.

Hawaii big island

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported on the Big Island of Hawaii on Monday (December 4), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported to be felt across the island with 1,100 residents claiming to have felt shaking when it hit at approximately 5:54 p.m. local time. The 5.1-magnitude natural disaster’s epicenter was reported to be located at the Kilauea Volcano.

The initial earthquake and a 3.0-magnitude aftershock were reportedly unrelated to volcanic activity, the USGS's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed in a statement shared on its website.

“One magnitude-3 aftershock has occurred. Aftershocks will likely continue, some large enough to be felt locally. We see no detectable changes in activity at Kīlauea as a result of these earthquakes. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor for any changes,” the agency wrote

 

