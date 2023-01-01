Earthquakes rocks Malibu, California

MALIBU – JAN 25: Wednesday morning Angelenos slept through a series of minor earthquakes centered off the Malibu coast.

The US Geological Survey recorded four consecutive earthquakes that were felt in Venice Beach, Marina Del Rey up to LAX.

The seismometer first recorded a 4.22 magnitude at 2am (Pacific Time) which follows by three consecutive tremors at 3.5 at 2:03am, then 2.8 at 2:22am and 2.6 at 2:38am centered off the coast 11 miles from Malibu.

Source: www.usgs.gov