Eddie Murphy signs movie deal with Amazon Studios
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/25/21

The deal follows the success of Coming 2 America on Prime Video.

Spike TV's Eddie Murphy: One Night OnlyAmazon Studios has closed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Eddie Murphy.

Under the pact, the Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award winning actor will star in three films for the streaming giant and develop original film projects with the potential to star.

Murphy is on a very short list of actors who have starred in multiple $100 million-grossing pictures over the past three decades, from “Beverly Hills Cop” to “Daddy Day Care” and the deal formalizes his relationship with Amazon Studios on the heels of the success of “Coming 2 America” which streamed on the network.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

Murphy is also set to  produce and star in Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop 4″ and star opposite Jonah Hill in a Kenya Barris-directed comedy for Netflix.

