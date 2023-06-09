Eddie Murphy stars in Christmas comedy

There’s something about holiday films that bring out the best in people and Eddie Murphy is adding to the Christmas movie list with “Candy Cane Lane.”

A holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest, Murphy plays Eddie who has to battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone after he makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell).

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the films also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas and D.C. Young Fly.