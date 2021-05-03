Eddie Murphy to receive an Artisan Award

Eddie Murphy will be honored at the 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

Murphy, who is best known for his work in the films “Coming to America,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Dolemite Is My Name” and “Dreamgirls” will receive this year’s Distinguished Artisan Award.

Honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater, the event will be held virtually on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

An Emmy Award actor, Murphy, who began his career as a stand-up comedian 45 years ago is the most commercially successful African-American actor in the history of the motion picture business and can be seen reprising his role of Prince Akeem in the sequel to the hit 1988 comedy “Coming to America.”

In 2007, he received rave reviews for his portrayal of James “Thunder” Early in “Dreamgirls,” a performance which earned him a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, as well as his first Academy Award nomination. He is also the voice of Donkey in the Oscar-winning animated film “Shrek” and its sequel, “Shrek 2,” which is the top-grossing animated film of all time.

His films include fans favorites such as “48 Hrs.,” “Trading Places,” “Life,” “Dr. Dolittle,” “The Nutty Professor, ” the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise and “Harlem Nights,” his directorial debut.

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award is given annually to those whose body of work in the film and television industry was richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry creating memorable characters throughout their career. Previous recipients include Sir Patrick Stewart, Melissa McCarthy, Gary Oldman, Johnny Depp, Ryan Murphy and Guillermo del Toro.