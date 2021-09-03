Arts & Culture
Eddie Murphy to receive the NAACP’s Hall of Fame Award
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, Entertainment, 03/11/21

“Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry,” says Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.


Spike TV's Eddie Murphy: One Night Only

Today, the NAACP announced that two-time Image Award recipient Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the acclaimed NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during this year’s ceremony.

The Hall of Fame Award will be presented to Murphy by Arsenio Hall and is given to an individual who is a pioneer in his or her respective field.

We are honored to celebrate one of the most influential comedic geniuses in the entertainment industry and an individual who has inspired a generation of Black talent," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.

Presenters for the show include Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Swizz Beatz, and Tracy Morgan.

The non-televised award categories will be announced virtually March 22-26.

Presenters include the cast of BET’s Bigger (Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Tristen J. Winger, and Chase Anthony,) CeCe Winans, Damson Idris, Daymond John, Javicia Leslie, JB Smoove, Leslie Jones, Madalen Mills, MAJOR., Marcus Scribner, Method Man, Nicole Beharie, Retta, Reno Wilson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tamar Braxton and Terrence Terrell.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

