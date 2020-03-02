Embassy of Cuba in Ethiopia celebrates National Day of Cuba

The Embassy of Cuba in Ethiopia celebrated the National Day of Cuba (61st anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution).

The event was presided by the Ambassadors of Cuba to Ethiopia and the African Union, H.E. Mrs. Vilma Thomas and H.E. Mr. Angel Villa respectively. On behalf of the Ethiopian Government, Ambassador Mahlet Hailu, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered congratulatory remarks where she highlighted the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation between Ethiopia and Cuba.

The Cuban Ambassador to Ethiopia, Vilma Thomas, expressed in her speech the willingness of Cuba to overcome all difficulties created by the cruel US blockade and acknowledged the support of the vast majority of the international community against the illegal policy. The Head of the bilateral Cuban Mission indicated that 2020 will be the year of the 45 anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Ethiopia which shall be translated into more actions in favor of the bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Josefa Sacko, AU Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development was in attendance, as well as a large representation of the Diplomatic Corps, the African Union, the UN agencies, the Cuban community and the leaders o f the various Ethiopians Friendship Associations with Cuba known as the Ethio-Cubans.