Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe: ‘I am excited to be working with the Windrush Caribbean Film Festival’

Launched in 2020 with a mission to engage and educate audiences across the UK about the contributions of the Windrush generation, The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival has tapped Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe as their Artistic Director.

The Founder of British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) Emmanuel joins Ansel Wong who was also recently appointed as Director. A Trinidadian native, Ansel is a cultural historian, community leader, political activist and leader of several public and charitable organizations who uses art to affect social change and racial justice. He has served on the Windrush Commemoration Committee, was the former Chair of the Notting Hill Carnival Trust and co-founder of Elimu Mas Band.

On this announcement, Emmanuel (pictured right) said, “I am excited to be working with the Windrush Caribbean Film Festival at such a pivotal moment in British history. The 75th anniversary of Windrush in June will be a once in a generation moment. Therefore, the opportunity lies in wait for the festival to become front and centre of all that is great and good in showcasing Caribbean film and cinema in 2023 and beyond. It’s an opportunity that I am honored to be part of.”

The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival (WCFF) is a springboard for conversations that bridge the gap between the Windrush generation’s experience and 21st century perspectives, with the goal of discussing and celebrating this iconic generation before they are lost to us.

Between May and November 2019, this network successfully delivered 40+ nationwide screenings of the feature film “Hero: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Ulric Cross” in commercial and independent cinemas across the country. This success inspired the launch of broader programming through WCFF in 2020 (Windrush Justice), 2021 (The Art of Carnival) and 2022 (From Empire to Commonwealth).