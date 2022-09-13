Emmy Photos – Colman Domingo Gets Behind The Bar at Gov Gala

To close out this year’s Emmy Awards Season, stars joined Ketel One Vodka at LA Live for signature sips and bites after the Primetime Awards Show at the Governors Gala. Colman Domingo surprised guests and got behind the bar to shake up some Espresso Martinis for his friend Ariana DeBose. Several members of the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso cast also stopped by, including Jason Sudekis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni.

Emmys Host, Kenan Thompson smiled for a picture alongside lifelong friend Kel Mitchell. Alex Borstein of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stopped for a quick pic with her husband shortly after Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan. First time Emmy Winners, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary waved their shining stattuette in front of the Ketel One bar. The cast of “Yellowjackets” including Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci as well as Adam Scott and Tramell Tillman the cast of Severance were also in attendance.

Photo credit: Presley Ann and Rich Polk