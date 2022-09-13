Photo Galleries
Emmy Photos – Colman Domingo Gets Behind The Bar at Gov Gala
Staff writer, Caribpress, Event, Emmys, 09/13/22

In attendance was Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Freddie Highmore, Adam Scott, Hannah Waddingham, Quinta Brunson and Samantha Hanratty, Zedd.

To close out this year’s Emmy Awards Season, stars joined Ketel One Vodka at LA Live for signature sips and bites after the Primetime Awards Show at the Governors Gala. Colman Domingo surprised guests and got behind the bar to shake up some Espresso Martinis for his friend Ariana DeBose. Several members of the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso cast also stopped by, including Jason Sudekis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni.

Emmys Host, Kenan Thompson smiled for a picture alongside lifelong friend Kel Mitchell. Alex Borstein of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stopped for a quick pic with her husband shortly after Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan. First time Emmy Winners, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary waved their shining stattuette in front of the Ketel One bar. The cast of “Yellowjackets” including Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci as well as  Adam Scott and Tramell Tillman the cast of Severance were also in attendance.

Photo credit: Presley Ann and Rich Polk

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Aunjanue Ellis wins Best Actress at the BronzeLens Film Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Caribpress, 09/13/22

Emmy Photos – Colman Domingo Gets Behind The Bar at Gov Gala

Staff writer, Caribpress, Event, Emmys, 09/13/22

Drake leads this year’s BET nominations

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 09/13/22

‘Don’t you ever give up on you!’ Sheryl Lee Ralph wins an Emmy

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 09/13/22

England’s Oldest and Longest Reigning Monarch Queen Elizabeth II Dies

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, 09/09/22

Cynthia Erivo attends the premiere of ‘Pinocchio’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, films of 2022, 09/08/22

Israel Vibration’s Cecil “Skelly” Spence Trods On

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 09/07/22

Black Cinema Exhibit Opens at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, entertainment, 09/07/22

California Legislature Fails to Pass Concealed Firearm Law on a Technicality

Maxim Elramsisy | CBM, CaribPress, 09/06/22

Judge unseals inventory of FBI’s raid at Mar-A-Lago

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politcs, 09/02/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in