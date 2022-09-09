England’s Oldest and Longest Reigning Monarch Queen Elizabeth II Dies

Queen Elizabeth II who served as the United Kingdom’s head of state for over 70 years has died. Since ascending to the throne in 1952, upon the death of her father, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II has provided stability to the world during a time of enormous change. She died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old.

When Elizabeth was born by caesarian section in the early morning of Wednesday, April 21, 1926. In Mayfair on London’s West End. While not the presumptive heir to the throne, her birth was widely reported in the media. At the tender as three years old, Princess Elizabeth graced the cover of Time. Her grandfather, King George V was the reigning monarch. Elizabeth was third in the line of succession after her uncle Edward, then the Prince of Wales and her father, then Prince Albert, Duke of York. When King George V died in 1936, her uncle became King Edward VIII.

The reign of Elizabeth’s uncle was brief. A constitutional crisis arose when King Edward VIII proposed to marry Wallis Simpson, previously divorced and in the process of divorcing her second husband. Unwilling to give up Simpson, King Edward VIII abdicated the throne by the end of year.

Upon assuming the throne, Prince Albert adopted the regnal name King George VI. Under male-preference primogeniture, Elizabeth was now the presumptive heir to the throne as his eldest daughter unless her mother Elizabeth, the Queen consort produced a male heir.

In 1940, a few months after World War Two broke out in Europe, a fourteen-year-old Princess Elizabeth made her first radio appearance on BBC’s Children’s Hour to provide comfort to children that were facing evacuation. By 1945, Elizabeth had taken a more active role in the war effort when she was trained as a driver and mechanic in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. She rose to the rank of honorary junior commander, which is the female equivalent of captain today.

In 1947, Princess Elizabeth married Prince Phillip of Greece and Denmark. They were second cousins once removed through King Christian IX of Denmark and third cousins through Queen Victoria of England. Their engagement was not without controversy. Phillip had no significant financial holdings and was foreign-born (although a British subject). Phillip renounced both Greek and Danish titles prior to marriage.

The following year, a son Charles was born, making him second in line of succession after his mother. A daughter, Anne was born in 1950.

King George VI was a heavy smoker. By 1951, his health had declined to such a degree that Princess Elizabeth filled in for him on many occasions. The following year, while Princess Elizabeth and Prince Phillip were touring Kenya, which at the time was a British colony, King George VII died from lung cancer and other ailments. At only the age of 25, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II. Her mother was now known as Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

After she assumed the throne, Elizabeth II gave birth to two additional children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

During her reign, enormous political changes took place in the United Kingdom. It began as one of the most dominant empires in the world with colonies in Africa and the Caribbean. In 1957, Ghana became the first British colony in sub-Saharan Africa to declare its independence. In 1962, Jamaica became the first British colony in the Caribbean to declare its independence. Most of these former colonies (as well as former colonies India and Pakistan) remain in the Commonwealth of Nations, so despite losing vast regions of land to independence, the United Kingdom remains influence on the world stage.

At the same time, Elizabeth II faced numerous challenges that tarnished the reputation of the monarchy. This included several personal scandals involving her children. In 1992, which Elizabeth described as her annus horribilis (a Latin phrase, meaning “horrible year”), the breakup of the marriages of three of her four children served as media fodder. In that same year, she sued the British tabloid, The Sun, for copyright infringement.

Throughout the years, there were several key moments that examined monarchy’s role in responding to tragedy. For example, in 1966, the collapse of a colliery spoil tip in the Welsh community of Aberfan killed over 116 children and 28 adults. Another tragedy hit closer to home when Princess Diana, the former wife of her son Prince Charles, died in 1997 as the result of a car crash. In both cases, Queen Elizabeth II found herself embroiled in controversy because of her reluctance to speak publicly on these matters. These and other events demonstrated that there was a need for the monarch to provide comfort in the wake of such tragedies.

During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II met with each British Prime Minister from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss. She also met with every sitting US President from Harry Truman through Joe Biden, except for Lyndon Johnson, the 36th president. She did however meet with Lady Bird Johnson, the former First Lady and widow of Lyndon Johnson. She also met with former President Herbert Hoover, the 31st president.

In addition to her four children (including King Charles III), Queen Elizabeth is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Both the Queen Mother and Elizabeth II’s sister Princess Margaret died in 2002.