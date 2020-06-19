Entrepreneur Sheila Coates launches drinking masks

Be Your Own Brand’s (BYOB) Sheila Coates has launched a mask designed to make drinking easier.

The patent-pending BYOB “Drinking Mask”, she says is stylish, comfortable, and reusable and is an ideal solution to stay hydrated in any situation during the current COVID-19 pandemic and provides peace of mind and lessens fear while remaining hydrated without having to remove your mask.

Sourced and manufactured in the US, the masks are made of four-way stretch material for all-day comfort and the grommeted drinking hole retains the shape and safety as the inside flap covers the drinking hole when not in use. The face coverings are washable and reusable to minimize the impact on our planet and help with providing anti-dust protection from particles in the air, pollen, and much more while restoring freedom and peace of mind.

While the masks promote responsible drinking and hydration, she states they are suitable for cycling, camping, running, travel, climbing, and daily exercise use. The masks equally protect from fog, haze, vehicle exhaust, passive smoking.In addition, they come in three colors (black, white, and grey) and are customizable with your company logo or tagline for your brand. Coates, a marketing executive specializing in artist development, branding, and imaging. has sold over 2,000 masks during its soft launch and will give a portion of the proceeds will go to supply masks for underserved children. Her clients include Toyota North America, AARP, Coca-Cola, NBC/Universal, Comcast, Fox Films, State Farm Insurance, Nielsen, and Neutrogena.

For more information vistit: www.byobdrinkingmask.com