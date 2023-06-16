E!’s ‘Black Pop’ shares how Black culture has influenced music, television, sports, and film

In honor of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, E!’s “Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture” will be premiering on Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes showcasing Black excellence.

The 4-part series is executive produced by Stephen Curry and narrated by La La Anthony and reveals how Black culture influenced and revolutionized music, television, sports, and film from the past to present day.

E!, in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, explore how the influence of Black culture is more than a trend as perseverance, excellence and the undeniable impact through music, television, sports and film changed the culture forever. Executive produced by StephenCurry and narrated by La La Anthony, the two-night special event “Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture,” is set to premiere June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.

The special event will cover all genres of pop culture and entertainment – celebrating music from the gospel roots of Mahalia Jackson to the Motown sound, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Black culture’s undisputable impact on fashion, television trailblazers from Diahann Carroll to Oprah Winfrey, sports legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Laila Ali, the evolution of Black films and the pivotal talents that paved the way – all creating a cultural legacy that set the tone.

“Black Pop” features celebrities such as Laila Ali, Da Brat, Misty Copeland, Laverne Cox, Stephen Curry, Victor Cruz, Cedric the Entertainer, Scott Evans, Vivica A. Fox, Charlamagne Tha God, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, H.E.R., Sugar Ray Leonard,, Ne-Yo, Will Packer, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Blair Underwood.

UPCOMING EPISODES OF “BLACK POP”:

Black Pop: Music – June 19 at 8 p.m.

Black music has always been the heartbeat of America. However, its significance extends beyond dope beats and fun rhymes as it links to a rich history and tells a story of freedom. From the soulful era of Motown to the artistry of pop star royalty and more than 50 years of hip-hop, this episode explores how Black music shapes culture globally and tells the entire story of Black America’s hope, triumphs and unity.

Black Pop: Television – June 19 at 9 p.m.

Although the impact of the Black experience on TV is undeniable, it took a beat to get there. This episode looks at that journey through the comedy gold in classics such as Good Times and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the brilliance of Living Single, Scandal, Insecure, Pose and the modern-day laughs of Abbott Elementary. It’s a joyful celebration of Black America’s unapologetic presence on the small screen and the road to authentic representation.

Black Pop: Sports – June 20 at 8 p.m.

The ability of the Black athlete to impress and impact pop culture is unmatched, leaving no doubt as to why the likes of Stephen Curry, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali, and Allyson Felix have been crowned with GOAT status. From breaking barriers to setting trends and negotiating deals, this episode delves into how Black athletes not only shape culture for all of America, but how they shift it too.

Black Pop: Film – June 20 at 9 p.m.

From the start, Black people have helped shape American cinema. Although it wasn’t always easy, cinematic giants like Will Packer, cult classics such as Waiting to Exhale, Set it Off, Friday and even daring films like Get Out have found a way to make audiences laugh and think. This episode examines how Black excellence on the big screen has become a dominant force in pop culture, leaving an indisputable impact.

“Black Pop” is produced by NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media with Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton and Melissa Haizlip serving as executive producers. Charlise Holmes and Reniqua Allen-Lamphere serve as co-executive producers.