Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria Host Fundraiser Event to promote ‘Radical’

Last night, Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria co-hosted a fundraising event on behalf of the “Radical Fund.”

Created by Participant in partnership with Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP), the fund is tied to the release of the film Radical, which stars Derbez and is in theaters now. It supports organizations serving the Latine community and working on innovation in education. The fundraising event took place at the California Community Foundation (CCF) offices in Downtown Los Angeles.

In “Radical,” Derbez portrays a teacher whose radical approach to his overlooked, underserved students awakens their curiosity and allows them to discover the joy of learning by believing in themselves. The systemic challenges depicted in Radical are not unlike the challenges Latine youth face in the US, where students of color are often concentrated in schools with fewer resources. Latine communities in the US and Latin America receive only 1% of all philanthropic resources.

Aligned with the major theme of the film, unleashing students’ potential, the Radical Fund supports 12 organizations working on closing the achievement gap, retention, graduation, STEAM, leadership development and healing-centered strategies to support Latine students at home, in school and in the community.

At the event on November 8, the Radical star, Eugenio Derbez, was joined by Eva Longoria to meet with many influential people including Thomas A. Saenz, Chair of the Board of Directors, California Community Foundation, Chicano actors and activists, Enrique Castillo (Blood in Blood Out / Zoot Suit) and Pepe Serna (Flamin Hot / Scarface), and David Valdes, Film Producer & Philanthropist (Avatar), to discuss the impact this fund could have for Latine students.

“I love it when films serve as an opportunity to inspire and create social impact. Radical is one of those films. When I was studying for my master’s degree in Chicano studies, I wrote my thesis on the lack of Latinas in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] fields” said Eva Longoria.

“Our young people are counting on us for an education that promises equal opportunity and a bright future. The Radical Fund brings storytelling full circle through its commitment to help close the achievement gap among Latino students. CCF is proud to partner with Participant and HIP on this important initiative,” said Miguel A. Santana, President & CEO, California Community Foundation.

Pictured: Eva Longoria joins “Radical” star Eugenio Derbez / Photo Credit: Courtesy of Participant