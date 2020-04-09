More than a dozen states could see record temperatures this holiday weekend and the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has issued a Flex Alert starting on Saturday through Monday to help reduce the strain on the electric grid and are asking customers to turn air conditioner up to at least 78°F and unnecessary appliances.

included energy conservation tips and a list of what SCE is doing to help below.

There are several ways you can prepare for the Flex Alert each day of the weekend:

“Pre-cool” your home, or lower air conditioning thermostats before 3 p.m.



Charge electric vehicles before 3 p.m. or after 9 p.m.



Make sure to charge mobile devices and laptops before 3 p.m.



Run dishwashers, washing machines, and other major appliances before 3 p.m. or after 9 p.m.



Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

While the main heat wave really ramps up Friday for most areas of California, Sunday is expected to be the hottest day, with temperatures as high as 115 degrees expected away from beaches, according to the National Weather Service.