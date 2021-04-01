Uncategorized
‘F9: The Fast Saga’ opens with $70 million
CNS, Entertainment, 06/28/21

That was well above the $48.3 million opening enjoyed by “A Quiet Place Part II” over Memorial Day weekend.

F9

The latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” film saga made a big-time debut over the weekend, signaling a major return for a movie theater industry that ground to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“F9: The Fast Saga” opened with $70 million at North American theaters, the biggest opening weekend for any film since the pandemic began, according to box-office tracker Comscore. That was well above the $48.3 million opening enjoyed by “A Quiet Place Part II” over Memorial Day weekend.

“A Quiet Place,” however, continues to draw crowds at theaters, collecting another $6.2 million over the weekend to take second place. The film has earned nearly $136.4 million in its five weeks of release.

The action-comedy “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” placed third over the weekend with $4.85 million, followed by “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” with $4.8 million and “Cruella” with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases were “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It” ($3 million); “In the Heights” ($2.2 million); “Spirit Untamed” ($1.1 million); “12 Mighty Orphans” ($555,445); and “Werewolves Within” ($250,811).

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

A DOCTOR’S NOTE ON VACCINES – Dr. Tasha Dixon, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Advertorial, 06/29/21

COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Boyle Heights

CNS, Health, 06/28/21

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ opens with $70 million

CNS, Entertainment, 06/28/21

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

Staff writer, Community, 06/25/21

Academy to present Honorary Awards to Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Event, 06/25/21

Vanessa Roth: ‘I appreciate what Mary J. Blige means to so many people’

By Samantha Ofole-Prince / Photos courtesy of Amazon, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/24/21

Doctor’s Orders: Don’t Post Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card Online

Manny Otiko | CBM, CaribPress, Health, COVID-19, 06/23/21

Films to watch during Caribbean-American Heritage Month 

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/22/21

Grammy Museum, Recording Academy announce program for Black students

Staff writer, City News Service, Inc., Entertainment, 06/22/21

Poster for thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton hits the web

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/22/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in