The latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” film saga made a big-time debut over the weekend, signaling a major return for a movie theater industry that ground to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“F9: The Fast Saga” opened with $70 million at North American theaters, the biggest opening weekend for any film since the pandemic began, according to box-office tracker Comscore. That was well above the $48.3 million opening enjoyed by “A Quiet Place Part II” over Memorial Day weekend.

“A Quiet Place,” however, continues to draw crowds at theaters, collecting another $6.2 million over the weekend to take second place. The film has earned nearly $136.4 million in its five weeks of release.

The action-comedy “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” placed third over the weekend with $4.85 million, followed by “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” with $4.8 million and “Cruella” with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases were “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It” ($3 million); “In the Heights” ($2.2 million); “Spirit Untamed” ($1.1 million); “12 Mighty Orphans” ($555,445); and “Werewolves Within” ($250,811).

