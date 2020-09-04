Facebook launches tools to keep faith-based communities connected during COVID-19

Facebook has launched key resources to help faith groups stay connected and engaged during the current COVID-19 outbreak. The resources include the “Faith on Facebook Resource Hub” and the Faith on Facebook toolkit , both providing guidance and step-by-step tips that faith-based groups can use to keep their communities engaged while observing social distancing. The tools are part of Facebook’s ongoing efforts in keeping communities safe, connected and informed during this pandemic.

Some of the tools that faith-based groups can use to connect with their communities during the COVID-19 outbreak include: