Top Ten
Facebook launches tools to keep faith-based communities connected during COVID-19
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 04/09/20

The tools are part of Facebook’s ongoing efforts in keeping communities safe, connected and informed during this pandemic.

FACEBOOKFacebook  has launched key resources to help faith groups stay connected and engaged during the current COVID-19 outbreak. The resources include the Faith on Facebook Resource Hub and the Faith on Facebook toolkit , both providing guidance and step-by-step tips that faith-based groups can use to keep their communities engaged while observing social distancing. The tools are part of Facebook’s ongoing efforts in keeping communities safe, connected and informed during this pandemic.

Some of the tools that faith-based groups can use to connect with their communities during the COVID-19 outbreak include:

  • Facebook Pages: Explore how to build an active and engaged audience of faith communities, advice on posting interesting content, as well as creating events and using Groups for discussions.
  • Facebook Groups: Groups allow people to come together around a common cause, discussing issues and ideas, posting photos and sharing related content.
  • Facebook Events: Host virtual events using Facebook Events to spread the word.
  • Utilising WhatsApp: Consider sending bite sized sermons or recordings through the voice note feature on WhatsApp to members, using either the dedicated broadcast list function or creating a New Group list.
  • Watch Party: Host a Watch Party for your Group, choosing videos that are relevant to your community and invite members to join and discuss.
  • Facebook Live: Stream live stream events and performances on Facebook, utilizing interactive features such as reactions, shares and comments enabling you to further engage your audience.

Categories: Top Ten

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Facebook launches tools to keep faith-based communities connected during COVID-19

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 04/09/20

TV One plans a lineup of faith-based programming for Easter

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/09/20

COVID-19: The worst is yet to come, medical experts tells reporters at Ethnic Media Services briefing

Sunita Sohrabji, India West | Ethnic Media Services, CaribPress, Health News, 04/09/20

Disney+ now has 50 million paid subscribers

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/08/20

BET announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 04/08/20

‘Nurses matter now more than ever,’ says filmmaker and photographer Carolyn Jones

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Health, 04/08/20

Larenz Tate, Tyrese, Omari Hardwick ‘Uncensored’ episode pushed to fall

Katerine Tucker, Caribpress, 04/08/20

The Smallest Black Small Businesses May Now Benefit From California’s $50M COVID-19 Fund If They Can’t Get Fed Help

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, CaribPress, Business, 04/08/20

Jackson’s Estate is donating $300,000 to coronavirus response efforts

Austin Chambers, Caribpress, 04/07/20

COVID-19: The Dangers of Underlying Health Conditions For African Americans

Ebone Monet - California Black Media, CaribPress, Health News, 04/07/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in