Uncategorized
FDA plans to endorse Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine
Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 02/27/21

While Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine isn’t as effective as the ones manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, it gives the U.S. another weapon in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

downloadThe Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has voted to recommend an emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine. If the vaccine is granted final approval by the FDA and the CDC, it will be the third vaccine available in the United States.

Earlier in the week, the FDA said that clinical trial data showed that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 infections. The efficacy of the vaccine against moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 was 66.9% after 14 days and dropped slightly to 66.1% after 28 days. The vaccine also provided “modest” protection against asymptomatic infections after the first month. After 71 days, the effectiveness of the vaccines against asymptomatic infections was at 74%.

While Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine isn’t as effective as the ones manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, it gives the U.S. another weapon in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The FDA is expected to follow the panel’s recommendation and could grant the vaccine an emergency use authorization as early as Friday night. On Sunday, a panel of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to decide if the vaccine can be distributed across the country. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will be then be given the final say over approving the vaccine.

If the vaccine is granted approval from the FDA and CDC, it could begin getting shipped out across the country early next week. The federal government expects to have up to four million doses available on the first day. The pharmaceutical company is planning to deliver 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million doses by the end of June.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

David Oyelowo makes his directional debut in ‘The Water Man’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 02/28/21

‘It is time to tell black stories,’ says Night of the Kings director Philippe Lacôte

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Film, Film interview, 02/28/21

Royal Caribbean International plans to set sail

Staff writer, Caribpress, Travel, 02/27/21

Supreme Court Allows Release Of Trump’s Tax Returns

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 02/27/21

FDA plans to endorse Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 02/27/21

Entertainment Legend Cicely Tyson Dies at 96

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, 02/26/21

California Bill Would Require State to Contract More With Black-Owned Businesses

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 02/23/21

California Black Women Leaders Organize to Open Paths for Others

Quinci LeGardye | CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 02/22/21

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Pushes For Legalization of Essential Workers in Covid Relief Bill

Sunita Sohrabji | EMS, CaribPress, Immigration, 02/19/21

Pioneering DJ U-Roy Dies at 78

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 02/17/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in