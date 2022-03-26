FDA To Authorize Second COVID Booster Shot

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on April 6 to discuss booster doses and variant-specific vaccines.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for people over the age of 50. The authorization could come as early as Tuesday (March 29) and would apply to vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer.

According to CNN, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to bypass the independent groups of advisors that usually weigh in on these decisions. Instead, the CDC will give a “permissive recommendation,” in which the agency won’t officially recommend the second booster dose but will make it available for anybody who wants to get it.

