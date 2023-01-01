FDNY welcomes 7 new female firefighters

This bring the total number of female Firefighters to 145 – the most in FDNY history.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided at the graduation ceremony of 288 probationary Firefighters on Friday, January 27th in Brooklyn.

The ceremony can be viewed live on the Department’s website, www.nyc.gov/FDNY.

“Twenty-four hours a day, our firefighters respond to all manner of dangerous incidents and emergencies in every corner of this city. They bravely put their own lives on the line in service of others,” said Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. “And now, with more women and people of color in each new class of firefighters, we continue to show that this job is available to everyone looking for a career of service. Each of these men and women have been trained by the best, to be the very best, and now they too can call themselves New York City’s Bravest.

People of color comprise 47% of the graduating probationary Firefighters – 28% identify as Hispanic, 15% as Black, and 4% as Asian American. There are 7 women in the class, bringing the total number of female Firefighters to 145 – the most in FDNY history.

Over their 18 weeks at the FDNY Training Academy, this class trained in all aspects of Firefighting: fire suppression and medical response, hazardous materials, collapse and confined space rescue training, auto extrication, building inspections and procedures for engine and ladder operations. The probationary Firefighters will be assigned to firehouses throughout the city.

