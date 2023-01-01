‘Fear’ is not for the faint of heart

Hollywood’s upcoming psychological thriller “Fear” is not for the faint of heart.

The film, directed by Deon Taylor, takes place at a remote hotel and is a prime example of a horror movie without buckets of blood and gore.

It stars Joseph Sikora (“Power”), Andrew Bachelor, Annie Ilonzeh, Ruby Modine, Terrence Jenkins, Tip “T.I.” Harris and Jessica Allain as longtime friends who visit a haunted hotel for the weekend during a pandemic.

Rom (Sikora) is a horror writer whose ulterior movie is to garner material for his next book and along with his agent and friend Michael (Iddo Goldberg), they arrange a break away to reunite and recuperate after what’s been deemed a terrible few months as a result of the deadly pandemic. It’s there he also plans to propose to his girlfriend Bianca (Annie Ilonzeh).

There is a sinister energy at the historic Strawberry Lodge and their celebration soon turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear due to a powerful force in the hotel.

From claustrophobia, hemophobia to drowning, we all have fear of something and it’s this emotion the director draws on as he creates a psychological thriller which aptly captures an atmospheric creepiness whilst still maintaining a steady pace of increasing suspense.

What makes “Fear” so effective is Deon’s superb handling of the suspense and shock moments which lend the film a sharp and scary edge.

A horror flick without the gimmicks usually needed to elicit a state of fear, it was filmed at the height of the Pandemic in just 17 days, at a time when many of our fears were somewhat coming true.

“Understanding the impact of fear is something I am intrigued and excited about,” says Deon who cites classic horror films “The Omen” and “The Exorcist” as his all time favorites. “It’s a powerful emotion that connects us all and making a film during one of the most fearful times in our lives gave way to some of the most thought-provoking conversations I’ve had as a filmmaker.”

A talented filmmaker, who previously directed “Supremacy,” a film based on the true story of a white supremacist on the run, Deon, along with his wife and producing partner Roxanne Avent-Taylor have produced and developed movies that include “Traffik,” “Black and Blue,” “The Hustle” and “The House Next Door” and have tackled several genres over the decade that include the lighthearted comedy “Meet the Blacks.”

“Fear” arrives in theaters on January 27. Click to watch the horror trailer here.