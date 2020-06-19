Film Academy launches campaign to help Africa cope with Covid

Professionals in the Creative Industry across the continent have united to launch the ‘Mask Up AFRICA’ campaign as Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Africa.

Led by the Africa Film Academy, who run the AMAAs and the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, the campaign is aimed at helping Africa cope with the pandemic.

According to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, it’s an initiative inspired by a famous quote of the Rwanda President, His Excellency, Paul Kagame, who said: “Africa’s story has been written by others; we need to own our own problems and solutions, and write our story.”

“As it continues to ravage the world, most African countries have been compelled to ease their lockdowns due to economic pressure. We are now in the community transmission phase and that is why most African governments have made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks before leaving home. “But the fact is that 422 million Africans who live below the poverty line of $1 per day, cannot afford a mask, and that is why this campaign is important especially as statistics have shown that wearing of masks does curb the spread of the virus.”

In partnership with the Joyce Banda Foundation International, the campaign plans to create awareness on the importance of wearing masks to curb the spread of the virus, which has affected more than 8.5 million people and is accountable for at least 454,000 deaths worldwide. As cases and hospitalizations rise around the world, new mask requirements are prompting faceoffs between officials who seek to require face coverings and those who oppose such measures. The coalition calls on people to join the campaign by wearing a mask, making a 30-second video supporting the campaign, and showcasing the importance of mask-wearing.

To join the campaign, simply post a picture of yourself wearing a mask on your social media page with the hashtag #MaskUpAfrica.

You can also support the Mask Up AFRICA campaign by donating a dollar to help make the Masks available for the underprivileged.

Donations can be made via https://ahadipay.com/cause/MaskUpAfrica&referral2745 or you can donate masks that will be distributed by the coalition.