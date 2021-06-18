Films to watch during Caribbean-American Heritage Month

ArtMattan Films carries 9 DVDs in its collection with a total of 14 films that celebrate Caribbean people and cultures.

Caribbean immigrants have been contributing to the well-being of American society since its founding according to the Institute of Caribbean Studies.

Spearheaded by Dr. Claire Nelson, Founder and President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies, the campaign to designate June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month began in 2004 when a legislative bill was tabled in Congress by Congresswoman Barbara Lee. Two years later, The White House issued an annual proclamation recognizing June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

