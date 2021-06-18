Uncategorized
Films to watch during Caribbean-American Heritage Month 
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/22/21

ArtMattan Films carries 9 DVDs in its collection with a total of 14 films that celebrate Caribbean people and cultures.

DVDCoverRebelsCaribbeanbuk.inddCaribbean immigrants have been contributing to the well-being of American society since its founding according to the Institute of Caribbean Studies.

Spearheaded by Dr. Claire Nelson, Founder and President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies, the campaign to designate June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month began in 2004 when a legislative bill was tabled in Congress by Congresswoman Barbara Lee. Two years later, The White House  issued an annual proclamation recognizing June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

ArtMattan Films carries several films that celebrate Caribbean people and cultures.

Discover the entire collection HERE

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Films to watch during Caribbean-American Heritage Month 

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/22/21

Grammy Museum, Recording Academy announce program for Black students

Staff writer, City News Service, Inc., Entertainment, 06/22/21

Poster for thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton hits the web

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/22/21

Screen Actors Guild Awards announces date

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 06/21/21

Michael Paull: ‘We are bringing a new generation of African filmmakers to Disney.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/18/21

Tracking Tribeca: Check out Images from the Tribeca Film Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Credit: Courtesy of Tribeca Festival, Event, 06/18/21

Obamacare survives after Supreme Court rejects latest Republican challenge

Staff writer, Caribpress, health, 06/18/21

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon tournament

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Sports, 06/17/21

‘Throughout history, Juneteenth has been known by many names, and today, a national holiday,’ says VP Kamala Harris

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 06/17/21

Black-owned selfie museum opens in Atlanta

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/16/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in