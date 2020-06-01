Uncategorized
Final SEE-LA and Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas, LAFC Veggie Box Giveaway on July 1
Contributing Writer, CaribPress, Sports News, 06/30/20

Recipients To Include LAFC, Banc of California Stadium & Fanatics Part-Time Staff

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and the LAFC Foundation, together with the Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles (SEE-LA), LA County District 2 Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas, Unite Local 11, Banc of California Stadium, Expo Park, Everpark and Cedars-Sinai, are holding the final veggie box donation at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, July 1 from 9:00 a.m. PT – 12:00 p.m. PT.

 During the final day of the giveaway, the group plans to feed 1,100 families includingLAFC, Banc of California Stadium and Fanatics part-time employees. Boxes will be distributed on Wednesday, July 1 in a drive-thru format on Exposition Park Drive, near the north gate of Banc of California Stadium.

 With the recent closure of some farmers markets due to the health crisis, SEE-LA has provided procurement of wholesale produce from their network of regional family farms to create the ultimate “farm boxes” of healthy food. Boxes include a week’s worth of fresh seasonal produce including a dozen eggs, 5-7 varieties of vegetables, 10 pounds of oranges, plenty of berries, and information about local public nutrition benefit and incentive programs.

 LAFC, Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park have been supporting the effort through a donation of the site and equipment. The Club has also facilitated the donation of packaged food, including CLIF and Califia Farms products, that are included in the box, as well as personal protective gear for the 50 volunteers that have been distributing the boxes each week.

 This is a ticketed event. Veggie box recipients have been previously registered and selected by the organizers.

