First Black Girl Superhero Debuts at Disney California Adventure Park
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/13/23

Black

Disneyland Resort announced that for a limited time beginning Feb. 15 at Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure Park, guests will have the opportunity to encounter Moon Girl from the newest Disney series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” which debuts on Feb. 10 on Disney Channel and Feb. 15 on Disney+.

The Disney Parks Blog released a first look at Moon Girl, and a high-res photo for your news coverage is attached. Moon Girl arrives at Disneyland Resort as a part of Celebrate Soulfully, a combination of food, entertainment and experiences that highlight and celebrate Black stories.

The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings into present-day New York City. The duo works together to protect Lunella’s Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

