First trailer of the Whitney Houston biopic is released
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 09/16/22

The first trailer of the Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” is out.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten, the film stars BAFTA Award winning British actress Naomi Ackie star who was awarded a BAFTA Award for supporting actress in 2020 for her role in TV series “The End Of The F—ing World.”

From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits.

The trailer begins with how the Newark native got her start, when Arista Records’ Clive Davis discovered her singing at a New York City’s Sweetwater’s nightclub at the age of 19 and includes clips of the award-winning superstar’s memorable music videos such as “How Will I Know,” “I Will Always Love You” and “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay,” alongside one of the most defining moments of her career, when she belted out the “Star Spangled Banner” during the 1991 Super Bowl.

Co-produced by Clive Davis, Pat Houston and Primary Wave kingpin Larry Mestel, the Sony Pictures Releasing film is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 21.

