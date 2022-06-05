Five Questions For Filmmaker Kaeche Liburd

More Black filmmakers are making inroads and bringing with them an array of perspectives. Caribpress catches up with filmmaker Kaeche Liburd who explores Black identity in her latest film.

1. What is this short about?



This is a film about Black identity with a focus on individuals who are defining identity for themselves. The African diaspora is spread across the world and I took this opportunity to start a journey of self-discovery. I consider myself British-Caribbean African-American, summarized as Black. So when asked “Who are you?” The answer is “I Am The Diaspora.”

2. What was your biggest challenge in creating this short? Beyond the script budget, cast & crew?

Being the driver of the project, the most challenging part was keeping the momentum throughout all the obstacles. When subjects are unpaid, you’re very much dependent on the time and generosity of the participants.

3. Were you inspired by any short films before branching out to make your own, and if so, what are some short films you loved?

Absolutely. I left the Pan African Film Festival in 2018 to record my first interview for the “In Inglewood” episode. Being among creatives is always so inspiring and P.A.F.F. has such a concentration of talent. I think that the shorts that stood out were the John Singleton Centerpoint winners including “Contraband,” “Amaru,” and “The Lifted.”

4. Beyond Paff, will you be submitting the film to other film festivals, and are there plans to turn it into a feature film?

During the current P.A.F.F., I have submitted to another film festival and a film fellowship. Television distribution is definitely in discussion and I am looking forward to shooting future episodes in other locations.

5. Looking back, if you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently?

Delete the doubt. It comes up every time things go wrong, but I have learned to dance with doubt and then leave it on the floor. Also, have your footage backed up daily.

Pictured: Kaeche Liburd