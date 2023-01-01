Flicks to See in 2023

With some sequels, prequels and biopics, film critic Samantha Ofole-Prince delves into the movie vault for the top films hitting the big screen in 2023; note that movie release dates, as always, are subject to change.

Historians have long struggled to document Joseph Bologne’s life. With his papers and his music destroyed in Napoleonic times, little is known of this musical phenomenon, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner who became a violinist-composer and fencer. This film marks the big screen directing debut for the director/producer and Emmy Award winner Stephen Williams, who was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, and educated in the U.K. In the upcoming film which is scheduled for an April 2023 release, Stephen Williams delves into the life Joseph Bologne, aka the Chevalier de Saint-Georges who was born in 1745 on the island of Guadeloupe to a wealthy French plantation owner and his 16-year-old slave from Senegal, known as Nanon. Joseph Bologne is played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

This horror drama based on the book ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’ by Paul Tremblay is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint. With a Feb 3rd release, the film follows a family who are taken hostage by four armed strangers while vacationing at a remote cabin.

Tim Story’s comedy horror follows seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not. This one hits theaters June 16th. “The Blackening” skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first? Cast includes Yvonne Orji, Jermaine Fowler and Dewayne Perkins.

“Cocaine Bear”

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. This one stars Keri Russell and O’Shea Jackson Jr and releases February 24.

“The Little Mermaid”

A musical fantasy film directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay written by David Magee and Jane Goldman, Halle Bailey stars in this live-action version of the beloved animated Disney musical, with a supporting cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina. The film hits theaters in May.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Steven Soderbergh’s final film in his male-entertainer trilogy sees Mike (Channing Tatum) and a new team of oiled up strippers back to strut their stuff. It releases in theaters Feb. 10.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Scheduled for an April 7 release, this animated film is based on the world of Super Mario Bros and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on “Teen Titans Go!,” “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”). From a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, it stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) returns for a long-awaited sequel to the Oscar winning animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and this one releases June 2. Moore, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1995 to a family of Jamaican heritage, voiced the character of “Miles Morales” in the first film which was released in December 2018.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

Expected to be the summer blockbuster of 2023, this is the seventh installment in the “Mission: Impossible” film series and is a two part film scheduled for release in the United States on July 14, and see the return of the the usual suspects — Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby. Christopher McQuarrie directs.

“Batman Begins” helmer Christopher Nolan directs a biopic about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” Cillian Murphy plays the title role; also on hand are Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Gary Oldman and Rami Malek. Release date is July 21st.

“The Marvels”

Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”) directs this sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” with Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L. Jackson.

“True Love”

Gareth Edwards, director of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” returns with a science-fiction love story featuring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney and Ken Watanabe. The film releases Oct 6th.

“Dune: Part Two”

“Dune” swept the Oscar plate last year winning several awards for visual effects so it’s no surprise a sequel is on the horizon was just a few weeks ago, but nonetheless here’s the sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve and featuring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem. (Nov. 3)

“The Color Purple”

First it was an acclaimed novel by Alice Walker, then it was a Steven Spielberg movie, then it was a hit Broadway musical, and now it’s a movie of the musical, starring Fantasia, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson and H.E.R. Spielberg, Quincy Jones and Oprah Winfrey are among the producers; Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King”) directs this which is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 20, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures.