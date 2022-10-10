Flippa Mafia released from prison after nine years

Mafia, whose birth name is Andrew Davis, was convicted in 2016 of possession of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute a dangerous substance and money laundering and was scheduled for release August 11, 2030, but has been released on early parole having served almost nine years of his 17 year sentence.

The dancehall entertainer, along with his brothers, were convicted for first-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree money laundering, and second-degree conspiracy after an investigation conducted by the New Jersey State Police, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Division of Criminal Justice. His brothers were slapped with 10 years each for their roles played in assisting in shipping cocaine across state borders.

The forty-three-year-old Kingston native whose hits include “Unfinished House,” “Dem Yah,” “Mi Nuh Bruk,” and Hear Mi Hear” was released from the East Jersey State Prison (EJSP) on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.