LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Torrential rain has forced several road closures throughout Los Angeles County as mud and debris have blocked roadways, and created sinkholes and other dangerous hazards.

After daybreak on Tuesday, Burbank police announced the closures of all hiking trails in the city, including Stough Canyon Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon Recreation Area, “due to recent rains, mudslide activity and debris flow.”

Also on Tuesday morning, a slide involving a large boulder prompted closure of Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu, according to Los Angeles County Public Works. The roadway was closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way, just north of the tunnel.

Earlier, firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped inside a vehicle at the bottom of a large sinkhole in Chatsworth. The sinkhole at the 14000 block of Iverson Road was 15 feet below ground level and required rescuers to use high-angle rope and an aerial ladder, according to fire authorities.

A mudslide as deep as 3 to 5 feet made contact with seven houses in Studio City and prompted firefighters to clear North Fredonia Drive of debris, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

There was no damage to the homes and 17 people were sheltering in place, according to the LAFD. Two homes on Wrightwood Lane were affected by debris flow that went into the backyard of one home with about 1 foot of mud. The other home has debris on the side. There were eight people sheltering in place in the two homes. No injuries are reported.

The LAFD is urging drivers to avoid the areas from Wrightwood Lane to Fredonia Drive, and Lankershim and Cahuenga boulevards for street services to clear the roads.

Flooding affected freeway travel on the region’s freeways. All lanes of the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway were closed at Lankershim Boulevard in Sun Valley. In Alhambra, the westbound 10 Freeway connectors to the northbound and southbound 710 Freeway were closed, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans reported downed trees and overflowing river water caused by mudslides forced the closure of Topanga Canyon Road between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway.

Due to debris and mud, the road leading in and out of the 1110 block of North Beverly Glen Boulevard in Bel-Air is closed until further notice, according to LAFD.

In the Hollywood Hills West, a quarter-acre of hillside sluffed off near at least two residences in Hollywood Hills West during due to the Tuesday evening’s storm.

