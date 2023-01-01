Flybe cancels all flights after filing for bankruptcy the second time

British airline Flybe cancelled all flights on 28 January after it filed for bankruptcy protection the second time. Around 2,500 passengers were scheduled to fly with the airline on 28 January and almost 75,000 in the coming days. This data was confirmed by the UK Civil Aviation Authority to New York Times. Flybe used to […]

British airline Flybe cancelled all flights on 28 January after it filed for bankruptcy protection the second time.

Around 2,500 passengers were scheduled to fly with the airline on 28 January and almost 75,000 in the coming days. This data was confirmed by the UK Civil Aviation Authority to New York Times. Flybe used to dominate the domestic flight market of the United Kingdom at one point, and had only restarted in April last year.

Flybe made the announcement on its social media handles and wrote, “We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration. Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from & to the UK are cancelled & will not be rescheduled.”